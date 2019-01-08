Lakeland PBS
Gabe Johnson Elected Brainerd City Council President

Jan. 8 2019
The Brainerd City Council unanimously elected a new council president at their meeting Monday night.

Gabe Johnson was elected by the council to succeed former City Council President Dave Pritschet who reached the end of his term. Johnson ran unopposed in the 2018 election for alderman of Ward 4. This is his second term on the city council.

“The issues that are always the most important to me is the liveability for the citizens in our town. So I’m going to try to enhance our trail systems and we have some things coming down the shoot that are going to be adding onto our trail systems and finishing the Cuyuna Lakes State Trail. Things like that, that actually help the citizens who live here,” said newly elected Brainerd City Council President Gabe Johnson. “And that’s what the government should be doing.”

As city council president, Gabe Johnson will run each meeting and assign council members to serve on various city committees.

