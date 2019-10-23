Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Future Region 5 Children’s Museum Location Narrowed To Two Possible Sites

Rachel JohnsonOct. 23 2019

The site for the future Region 5 Children’s Museum has been narrowed down to two locations, both in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Representatives with the Children’s Museum released a request for proposals earlier this spring and received nine submissions from across the Region 5 area. The possible locations were narrowed down to two, Lum Park in Brainerd or a property right off of Highway 371 in southwest Baxter currently owned by Potlatch.

“From our analysis of all the data that is available, we found that being located in either Baxter or Brainerd in proximity to 371 and 210 would make the Children’s Museum the most accessible to the most children and the most schools throughout the region,” explained Peter Olson, Region 5 Children’s Museum Project Director.

The planning group is currently researching the costs and benefits of each of the two sites and say a decision could be made by the end of the year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Rachel Johnson

By — Rachel Johnson

Lakeland News Lead Reporter

Latest Story

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty To Assault With A Dangerous Weapon

A Red Lake man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 to assaulting three individuals with a firearm. According to a release, 21-year-old
Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Latest Stories

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty To Assault With A Dangerous Weapon

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Bigfork Football Beaten By Cook County In Section 7-9 Man Quarters

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Royalton Football Comes Back Against Eveleth-Gilbert In Section 7AA

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Staples-Motley Football Defeats Wadena-Deer Creek In Section 6AA

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Brainerd Football Takes Win Over Sartell-St. Stephen In Section 8AAAAA

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.