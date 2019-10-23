Future Region 5 Children’s Museum Location Narrowed To Two Possible Sites

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The site for the future Region 5 Children’s Museum has been narrowed down to two locations, both in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Representatives with the Children’s Museum released a request for proposals earlier this spring and received nine submissions from across the Region 5 area. The possible locations were narrowed down to two, Lum Park in Brainerd or a property right off of Highway 371 in southwest Baxter currently owned by Potlatch.

“From our analysis of all the data that is available, we found that being located in either Baxter or Brainerd in proximity to 371 and 210 would make the Children’s Museum the most accessible to the most children and the most schools throughout the region,” explained Peter Olson, Region 5 Children’s Museum Project Director.

The planning group is currently researching the costs and benefits of each of the two sites and say a decision could be made by the end of the year.

