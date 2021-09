Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, September 15 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Do businesses need offices? Is a 9-5 workday valid? Does the nation need a drastic rethinking of the social safety nets? Does America face a “post-work” era, or increased inequities in how we make our livings?