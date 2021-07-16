Future BSU Students Get “Sneak Peek” of College Life

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Future Bemidji State University students and families arrived on campus Thursday for the university’s two-day “Sneak Peek” of college life.

The event was a way for incoming students to connect and meet with their future classmates and for the university to provide a unique experience for college students. Students were able to hear from faculty, take a tour of the campus, and enjoy free canoe and paddle boarding.

The event ends Friday afternoon, where students can attend an employment fair for an on-campus job.

