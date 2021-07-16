Future BSU Students Get “Sneak Peek” of College Life
Future Bemidji State University students and families arrived on campus Thursday for the university’s two-day “Sneak Peek” of college life.
The event was a way for incoming students to connect and meet with their future classmates and for the university to provide a unique experience for college students. Students were able to hear from faculty, take a tour of the campus, and enjoy free canoe and paddle boarding.
The event ends Friday afternoon, where students can attend an employment fair for an on-campus job.
