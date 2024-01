Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday, January 14th at 9:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Barbara Parker heads to London to take on the male-dominated world of comedy by storm.

Episode 2: Barbara lands a lead role in a new sitcom. But just as she’s about to realize her dream, news from home threatens to derail her plans.