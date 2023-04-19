Funeral Set for Pope Co. Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The funeral for the Pope County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty last weekend has now been set.

Deputy Josh Owen died Saturday after being shot on his 44th birthday while responding to a domestic assault call in Cyrus, Minnesota, which is about 30 miles southwest of Alexandria. He served the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 12 years.

Visitation and funeral services will take place at Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood this Friday, April 21st and Saturday, April 22nd. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. The funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 Saturday morning.

Deputy Owen leaves behind a wife and son. If you’d like to help the family with a donation, you can do so in one of the following ways:

Donate online through the LELS Benevolent Fund: www.LELS.ORG/benevolent-fund

Donate online on through the MN Fraternal Order of Police: www.mnfopfoundation.org

Visit any Wells Fargo location – Account name “Funds for Heroes” with the MN Fraternal Order of Police. More information: Routing #091000019, Account #6068458352

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today