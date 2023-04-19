Lakeland PBS

Funeral Set for Pope Co. Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty

Lakeland News — Apr. 18 2023

Josh Owen (Credit: Pope County Sheriff’s Office)

The funeral for the Pope County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty last weekend has now been set.

Deputy Josh Owen died Saturday after being shot on his 44th birthday while responding to a domestic assault call in Cyrus, Minnesota, which is about 30 miles southwest of Alexandria. He served the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 12 years.

Visitation and funeral services will take place at Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood this Friday, April 21st and Saturday, April 22nd. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. The funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 Saturday morning.

Deputy Owen leaves behind a wife and son. If you’d like to help the family with a donation, you can do so in one of the following ways:

  • Donate online through the LELS Benevolent Fund: www.LELS.ORG/benevolent-fund
  • Donate online on through the MN Fraternal Order of Police: www.mnfopfoundation.org
  • Visit any Wells Fargo location – Account name “Funds for Heroes” with the MN Fraternal Order of Police. More information: Routing #091000019, Account #6068458352

