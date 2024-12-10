Funeral Services Held for Red Lake Police Officer Jesse Branch

Hundreds of first responders gathered at the Red Lake Humanities Building last Saturday to to pay their respects to the late officer Jesse Branch.

Branch was responding to a call for service on November 27th when he was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Red Lake. The other driver, Red Lake Band Member Alan Lussier Jr., also died in the crash.

Friends and family shared their favorite memories of Branch at the service spoke about the man he was known for being – considerate, reliable, and funny.

“He could make me laugh whenever I was sad,” said Branch’s friend Phoebe. “Jesse would give you the shirt off of his back. There was a time when I was in need and he dropped everything to come help me. And I could tell him anything and everything. He loved detention, working in detention and I was so proud of him when he became a police officer.”

Branch, who was 35, was known at work for picking up any shift that someone needed covered and was ready to come in at a moment’s notice. But more than just being a police officer, Branch will be remembered as a cowboy, a prankster, and a caring man.

“He was loved by a lot of people,” added Branch’s friend Steven. “A lot of people loved him. The world lost a good one.”

Following the funeral services and final goodbyes, there was a law enforcement procession from Red Lake to Bemidji, where Branch was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery.

There have been three Red Lake officers who have died in the past five years. Officer Jesse Branch joined conservation officer Shannon Lee Barron and Officer Ryan Bialke, each of whom have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Officer Branch’s girlfriend and her two children.