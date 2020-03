Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Recommendations from the CDC and the White House on avoiding public gatherings are having an impact on businesses, including funeral homes. Reporter Malaak Khattab spoke with two funeral home owners in Bemidji who tell her how the outbreak is impacting funeral services.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today