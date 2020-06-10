Funeral Held in Houston For George Floyd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A funeral was held in Houston, TX Tuesday for George Floyd, the man who was killed in Minneapolis police custody on May 25th. The service was a somber celebration of life as multiple celebrities showed up and several recording artists performed at the funeral.

Floyd died two weeks ago after being detained for reportedly using a fake $20 bill. His death sparked protests and riots across the US and around the world. Friends, family, former vice president Joe Biden, and activists spoke at the funeral calling for justice and police reform.

All four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have been arrested and charged in connection with his death.

