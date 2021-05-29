Funeral Held for DNR Officer Who Lost Her Life in the Line of Duty
The Grand Rapids community and people from across the state met Friday afternoon to remember Sarah Grell, a DNR officer who lost her life in the line of duty earlier this week. Several different organizations made Friday’s event happen and are continuing to help the family after their tragic loss.
The DNR is a family tradition for the Grells. Sarah’s husband, father, mother, grandfather, and uncle all have worked for the department. A GoFundMe campaign has also been set up to help the Grell family.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.