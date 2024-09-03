Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Sep 3, 2024 | By: Miles Walker
Funds Raised at CRMC Championship Support Local Foundation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
BSU Soccer Continues to Build on Previous Success Ahead of Season Opener
Sports
BSU Men’s Basketball to Begin 2024-25 with Exhibition vs. Gophers
Sports
Former Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Player Hartje Signs with ECHL Utah Grizzlies
Community
House Fire North of Bemidji Causes Heavy Damage to Garage
Scroll To Top