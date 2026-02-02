Feb 2, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Fundraiser Underway for Wife of Wadena Man Who Died in House Fire

david jeannie hanes wadena gofundme thumbnail

After a house fire claimed the life of Wadena resident David Hanes (on left) last week, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help his wife Jeannie with emergency provisions, funeral arrangements, and housing assistance. (Photo: Holly Hanes/GoFundMe)

A fundraiser is underway for the family of a Wadena man who died in a house fire last week.

73-year-old David Hanes was located unresponsive inside the home last Thursday night and died at a local hospital. According to family members, Hanes’ wife of 55 years, Jeannie, was away at the store at the time of the fire, and at 73 years of age she is now left with only the clothes she was wearing at the time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jeannie. According to the fundraiser message, money raised will help her “with the stability required to navigate this tragedy,” and the funds will only be used for emergency provisions, final arrangements, and housing assistance.

As of Monday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m., $3,115 has been raised. To help out, you can visit the GoFundMe page here.

