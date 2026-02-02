Fundraiser Underway for Wife of Wadena Man Who Died in House Fire

A fundraiser is underway for the family of a Wadena man who died in a house fire last week.

73-year-old David Hanes was located unresponsive inside the home last Thursday night and died at a local hospital. According to family members, Hanes’ wife of 55 years, Jeannie, was away at the store at the time of the fire, and at 73 years of age she is now left with only the clothes she was wearing at the time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jeannie. According to the fundraiser message, money raised will help her “with the stability required to navigate this tragedy,” and the funds will only be used for emergency provisions, final arrangements, and housing assistance.

As of Monday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m., $3,115 has been raised. To help out, you can visit the GoFundMe page here.