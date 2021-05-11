Fundraiser Started for Family Whose Child Died in Fire Near Remer
A fundraiser has been started for the family whose one-year-old boy died in a house fire near Remer, Minnesota.
The fire was reported early Friday morning at a residential duplex in Boy Lake Township. The cause of that fire is under investigation, but a neighbor reported hearing explosions at the time. The duplex was engulfed in a fire and filled with smoke when deputies arrived and the boy, Benjamin Scott Fairbanks, was found dead inside the home.
The boy’s mother, Heather Fineday, said in a posting on a GoFundMe page that she was unable to get all her children out of the fire and that she lost Benjamin, who was 20 months old. Fineday’s family lost all of their possessions in the fire as well, and the home was destroyed.
If you’d like to help, you can donate at their GoFundMe page here: gofundme.com/f/benjamin-scott-fairbanks
