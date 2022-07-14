Fundraiser Set Up to Help Woman Injured in Crash in Pequot Lakes
A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help a 21-year-old woman who was severely injured in a crash last weekend that also killed her 88-year-old grandmother.
Anita Haller died in the two-vehicle collision in Pequot Lakes, and the Minnesota State Patrol reported that Tyler Haller suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.
The GoFundMe campaign can be found here. The fundraiser’s organizers says money raised will go directly to the family and help support them during Tyler’s extensive recovery.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, 65-year-old Joseph Benson of Nevis, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, 40-year-old David LeDoux, was also airlifted to Duluth with life-threatening injuries.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.