Lakeland PBS

Fundraiser Set Up to Help Woman Injured in Crash in Pequot Lakes

Lakeland News — Jul. 13 2022

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help a 21-year-old woman who was severely injured in a crash last weekend that also killed her 88-year-old grandmother.

Anita Haller died in the two-vehicle collision in Pequot Lakes, and the Minnesota State Patrol reported that Tyler Haller suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.

The GoFundMe campaign can be found here. The fundraiser’s organizers says money raised will go directly to the family and help support them during Tyler’s extensive recovery.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, 65-year-old Joseph Benson of Nevis, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, 40-year-old David LeDoux, was also airlifted to Duluth with life-threatening injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

Two-Vehicle Collision Kills One Person Near Little Falls

Over $2 Million Needed for Randall-Area Flood Recovery and Cleanup

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Pequot Lakes Results in One Death

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.