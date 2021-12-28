Fundraiser Set Up for Mother of Two Girls Who Died in Bemidji Area House Fire

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A fundraiser for the mother of the two girls who died in a Bemidji area house fire last week has now raised nearly $30,000.

According to a posting on GoFundMe, five-year-old RaeLynn and six-year-old AceLynn were spending their night with their grandma so their mother, Amber Kramer, could wrap presents and get Christmas ready for them when they got home.

The Bemidji Fire Department reports that firefighters responded to the home in Liberty Township on Pony Lake Rd. NW at 6:12 AM on Thursday, December 23, where two children were reported to be trapped in an upstairs bedroom. Firefighters located the bedroom and attempted a rescue, but were unsuccessful.

Later in the day around 1 PM, the children were found dead in the home. WCCO-TV reports that the family says that the grandmother was taken to the hospital and did everything she could to save the girls.

46 firefighters from numerous agencies were on the scene with 16 pieces of equipment for eight-and-a-half hours. No firefighters were injured.

The house was a total loss, and the cause of the fire has not been determined. Three investigators from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating, along with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Bemidji Fire Department.

The GoFundMe campaign for AceLynn and RaeLynn can be found here. According to the post, the money will help with funeral expenses and other costs as the mother is not able to return to work right away and needs to be there for her three other kids and take care of them.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today