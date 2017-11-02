DONATE

Fundraiser Held On Anniversary Of Jeremy Jourdain’s Disappearance

Nathan Green
Nov. 1 2017
One year has passed since local teen Jeremy Jourdain was reported missing in Bemidji. He was 17 at the time. Reporter Shirelle Moore attended an anniversary fundraiser tonight and has an update on police efforts to finally bring Jeremy home.

Police say all information is useful in this case, no matter how small you may think it is. If you have a tip, call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

