Fundraiser for Family of Walker Police Officer Whose Wife Died from COVID-19
Family and friends are rallying to help the family of an area police officer whose wife recently died from complications from COVID-19.
Andy Erickson is a police officer for the city of Walker. Andy’s wife Corrine died unexpectedly from complications from the virus on Jan. 8. Corrine was 32 years old and leaves behind her husband and also a seven-year-old son.
An online fundraiser to help the family has already raised more than $8,000. If you’d like to help, you can visit the GoFundMe campaign here.
