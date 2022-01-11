Lakeland PBS

Fundraiser for Family of Walker Police Officer Whose Wife Died from COVID-19

Lakeland News — Jan. 10 2022

Family and friends are rallying to help the family of an area police officer whose wife recently died from complications from COVID-19.

Andy Erickson is a police officer for the city of Walker. Andy’s wife Corrine died unexpectedly from complications from the virus on Jan. 8. Corrine was 32 years old and leaves behind her husband and also a seven-year-old son.

An online fundraiser to help the family has already raised more than $8,000. If you’d like to help, you can visit the GoFundMe campaign here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

10,810 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

In Focus: Leech Lake Frostfest Returning to Walker in February

MN COVID-19 Case Positivity Rate Reaches Record 15.6%

6,936 New COVID-19 Cases, 62 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.