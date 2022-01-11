Fundraiser for Family of Walker Police Officer Whose Wife Died from COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Family and friends are rallying to help the family of an area police officer whose wife recently died from complications from COVID-19.

Andy Erickson is a police officer for the city of Walker. Andy’s wife Corrine died unexpectedly from complications from the virus on Jan. 8. Corrine was 32 years old and leaves behind her husband and also a seven-year-old son.

An online fundraiser to help the family has already raised more than $8,000. If you’d like to help, you can visit the GoFundMe campaign here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today