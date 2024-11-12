Fundraiser for Brothers Injured in Bagley Explosion Raises Nearly $90,000

A fundraiser for five brothers who were critically burned in an explosion near Bagley last week has raised nearly $90,000.

The boys and their father were injured after an explosion at a storage locker. Minnesota State Fire Marshal division investigators have determined that a 100-pound propane cylinder, believed to be empty, contained enough residual gas to fill the storage container to dangerous levels.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the father and his children entered the storage container to retrieve toys. Unaware of the danger, the children entered first and did not recognize the distinct odor of mercaptan, the additive that gives propane its telltale “gas” smell.

The press release states that a spark from a cigarette lighter caused the explosion.

According to an update from a CaringBridge page, their mother says the boys are continuing to undergo surgeries, with three more scheduled for today. One of the boys, Braedynn, was scheduled for his third surgery today and is suffering also from pneumonia and a blood infection.

If you’d like to help out the family, you can visit the fundraiser on GoFundMe or visit their CaringBridge page.