Funding for New Aitkin Elementary School on the Ballot This Fall

Aitkin School District residents will have a two-question referendum on this November’s ballot, and one question involves potentially building a new elementary school to replace the aging Rippleside Elementary.

The first question asks voters to approve nearly $60 million over the next 20 years to construct a new elementary school and bus transportation center. Should the first question pass, the second concerns approving $6 million to add a new wellness center to that new elementary school.

“Our elementary school, parts of it are over 70 years old,” explained Aitkin Public Schools Superintendent Dan Stifter. “When we did a study of, a handful of eight or nine different area schools or schools in the northern part of our state, we found that we have the overall oldest buildings in this area.”

Stifter also expressed his belief the referendum will pass. “The people are informed—they’re going to agree that it’s probably a good thing to do at this time. And it’s time to replace and do some updates to our school facilities here in Aitkin.”

The district says that should both questions pass, area homes worth $175,000 would see a $19 increase on their taxes, while homes valued at $300,000 would see that figure double to nearly $38.

Aitkin Public Schools has set up a website, We Are Aitkin, with more information on the referendum.