DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Funding Available For Safer School Routes

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 8 2017
Leave a Comment

Schools wanting to ensure students have a safe route for walking and bicycling to school can apply for planning assistance grants through the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program.

“Planning assistance grants are the first step for communities to assess their current conditions for walking and bicycling to school and decide what they need to effectively implement a Safe Routes to School program,” said Dave Cowan, SRTS coordinator.

“After a plan is developed, schools and communities use this blueprint to apply for funds to advance infrastructure such as sidewalks, crosswalks and signage, and non-infrastructure solutions such as educational programming, events and enforcement.”

Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) partners with MnDOT District 3 to provide planning and infrastructure development to schools and communities in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties (Region Five).

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

MnDOT Increases Speed Limit On Select Highways

Posted on Feb. 1 2017 by

MnDOT Extends Mowing, Baling Permit Application Period

Posted on Jan. 31 2017 by

Public To Have Access Of Snowplow Cameras

Posted on Jan. 25 2017 by

New Children’s Psychiatric Hospital Could Improve Safety

Posted on Jan. 25 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

0

TCF Financial Chairman Dies

The man responsible for reviving Minnesota’s third-largest banking company, TCF Financial Corp., died on Tuesday at the age of 73. For
Posted on Feb. 8 2017

Recently Added

TCF Financial Chairman Dies

Posted on Feb. 8 2017

Minnesota Representative Wants To Legalize Marijuana

Posted on Feb. 8 2017

Sanford Health Offers Loan Forgiveness Program

Posted on Feb. 8 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.