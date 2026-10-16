Fuller Farm Opens Thier Doors for Fall Break

With Students enjoying a four-day break from school, Fuller Farm in the Bemidji area is trading textbooks for outdoor fall memories, giving families a fun way to make the most of their time off. With Minnesota students getting today and tomorrow off for the annual Minnesota Educator Academy Conference, Fuller Farm is turning the four-day weekend into a fall playground. From navigating a corn maze to bouncing on giant pumpkins and playing in corn feed, there’s no shortage of adventure. And with special hours during the school break, the farm is giving families more time to enjoy the season together.

“We always have people that ask.” Said Megan Fuller, Fuller Farms Owner. “And so if people want to come out, then we want them to be able to do it. And I’m off work, so we can make it happen. Run on some straw bales, play on the playgrounds, take a hayride, and walk through the storybook walk. We have lots of pumpkins, pick out a pumpkin. We just love having people come out here, and they’re having fun, and they’re happy, and they thank us for doing it. Providing the place, so we love it.”

The Fall Festivities continue through the weekend at Fuller Farm, with hours Saturday from ten-to-five and Sunday from eleven-to-four.