Fuller Farm Near Bemidji Opens Its Doors for Fall Break

With students enjoying a four-day break from school as the annual Minnesota Educator Academy Conference takes place, Fuller Farm in the Bemidji area is trading textbooks for outdoor fall memories, giving families a fun way to make the most of their time off.

The farm has been transformed into a fall playground, with activities ranging from navigating a corn maze and bouncing on giant pumpkins to playing in a corn feed. And with special hours during the school break, the farm is giving families more time to enjoy the season together.

“We always have people that ask [about these activities],” said Fuller Farms owner Megan Fuller. “And so if people want to come out, then we want them to be able to do it. And I’m off work, so we can make it happen. Run on some straw bales, play on the playgrounds, take a hayride, walk through the storybook walk. We have lots of pumpkins, pick out a pumpkin.”

She continued, “We just love having people come out here, and they’re having fun, and they’re happy, and they thank us for doing it, providing the place, so we love it.”

The fall festivities continue through the weekend at Fuller Farm, with hours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 to 4.