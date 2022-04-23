Full Story: Bemidji School Board Selects New Superintendent

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji School Board selected the district’s new leader during Thursday night’s second-round interview process between two candidates in the running for the superintendent position.

Candidates in the running for Bemidji Area School Superintendent, Jeremy Olson and Karsten Anderson, were both in attendance for the second round of interviews before the school board. The first candidate to take the seat was Jeremy Olson, currently superintendent for Crookston Public Schools, where he expressed his responsibilities as superintendent.

Each candidate was given one hour to answer a series of questions from the board ranging from responsibilities they would take on as superintendent and how they would communicate with both parents and community members to how they would incorporate and utilize technology within the school system. One thing that Anderson, the superintendent for Red Wing Public Schools, emphasized was equity.

School Board Member Carol L. Johnson said that they were very lucky to find two strong candidates in the superintendent selection. Both board members Sarah Young and Todd Haugen added that this selection is tough, as both candidates are very different – both in great ways.

During deliberation among the board, Young shared the impression Anderson had made on her with his strategic plan that he tied in with Bemidji schools. But what remained consistent among the board members was Olson’s infectious energy, his strategic plan for ISD 31, and the communication and collaborations he will bring. The board then voted to select Jeremy Olson as the district’s new superintendent.

The school board will be conducting contract negotiations with Olson, and a contract is expected to be approved by the school board on May 2nd, 2022. The pending start date for Olson is July 1st.

