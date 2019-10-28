Lakeland PBS

Fugitive Escapes From Custody In Wadena County

Dennis WeimannOct. 28 2019

Authorities are searching for a man in Wadena County who escaped from custody during transition to a court appearance on Monday, October 28, 2019.

According to Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, Ryan Paul Petro, 34, is considered dangerous.   Carr says people should not approach Petro but rather call 911 immediately.

Petro escaped around 2:45 p.m.   He was dressed in an orange shirt and was handcuffed at the time of his escape.

Petro had been in custody since September 28, 2019 for Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process, Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor Damage to Property, Misdemeanor Fleeing on Foot and Felony Conditions of Release- 1st Degree Burglary.

 

 

Avatar

By — Dennis Weimann

News Director/Anchor of Lakeland News.

