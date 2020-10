Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

October 20 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Allegations of voter fraud and disenfranchisement in the lead up to the 2020 election. With Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb investigates how the pandemic is being used to sway turnout.