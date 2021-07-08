Frontline “The Power Of The Fed”
Tuesday, July 13 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
When The Federal Reserve’s attempt to try to avert an economic crisis when COVID struck is analyzed.
Tuesday, July 13 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
When The Federal Reserve’s attempt to try to avert an economic crisis when COVID struck is analyzed.
Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!