September 22 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Ahead of the 2020 election, FRONTLINE’s critically acclaimed series “The Choice” returns with interwoven investigative biographies of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. The 2-hour special examines the defining moments that shaped their lives, their approach to power, and their visions for America’s future at this pivotal juncture.