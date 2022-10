Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, October 25 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

This film is part of a major reporting effort investigating the evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine and the ongoing pursuit of justice.