FRONTLINE: Our Man in Tehran

August 13 at 8pm

In 1979, the Iranian Revolution erupted. During this upheaval, the US Embassy and its personnel were seized by militants, while six diplomatic personnel managed to escape and find refuge courtesy of Canadian Ambassador Ken Taylor and his staff. Through their words and others’ from that time, the events of that crisis are told as Canada found itself in the midst of an international intrigue that defied all conventional understanding. All this culminated in the Canadian government devising a way with CIA assistance to smuggle the fugitives out in an operation that would provide some hope during a dark time in American history.