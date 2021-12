Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, December 28 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The story of a drug company that pushed opioids by bribing doctors and committing insurance fraud. How they profited from a fentanyl-based painkiller 50 times stronger than heroin.