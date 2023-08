Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, August 8th at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

With a trove of gripping footage filmed by protestors, this documentary goes inside the uprising that rocked Iran after the death of a young woman in police custody — and sheds new light on a regime under unprecedented pressure.