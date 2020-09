Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

September 8 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The experience of child poverty against the backdrop of the pandemic and increasing racial tensions. Set in Ohio, the film follows children and their families navigating issues of poverty, homelessness, race and new challenges due to COVID-19.