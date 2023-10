Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, October 10th at 8:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Elon Musk’s long and often troubled relationship with Twitter. Musk’s journey from one of the platform’s most provocative users to its sole proprietor, exploring the acquisition, free speech and the company’s uncertain future.