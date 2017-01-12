DONATE

FRONTLINE: Divided States of America

Days before the inauguration of the 45th American president, FRONTLINE looks back at events during the Obama presidency that have revealed deep divisions in our country and examines the America the next president will inherit. This two-part program offers an in-depth view of the partisanship that gridlocked Washington and charged the 2016 presidential campaign, the rise of populist anger on both sides of the aisle and the racial tensions that have erupted throughout the country.

Part One – In this investigation of the deep political divisions and bitter polarization that grew during the Obama presidency, examine how Obama’s promise of change and unity collided with racial and political realities.

Part Two – In this investigation of the deep political divisions and bitter polarization that grew during the Obama presidency, examine racial tensions in America, the war for control of the GOP and the growing dysfunction in Washington.

