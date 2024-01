Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, January 30th at 8:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The roots of the criminal cases against former President Trump stemming from his 2020 election loss. Amid the presidential race, examining the House Jan. 6 committee’s evidence, the threat to democracy and the historic charges against Trump.