Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

July 21 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable immigrants and undocumented workers, including farm and meat-packing workers who have gotten sick due to lack of protections.