Tuesday, March 12th at 9:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In an investigation with The New York Times, FRONTLINE examines the commercial pressures, flawed design and failed oversight behind Boeing’s 737 Max jet and the crashes that killed 346 people.