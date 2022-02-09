Frontline: American Reckoning
Tuesday, February 15 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
An unsolved 1960s murder reveals an untold story of the civil rights movement and Black resistance.
Tuesday, February 15 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
An unsolved 1960s murder reveals an untold story of the civil rights movement and Black resistance.
Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!