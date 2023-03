Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, March 21 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Convicted of multiple sex crimes, how the Hollywood mogul harassed and abused women over decades. With allegations going back to Weinstein’s early years, an investi-gation into the elaborate ways he and those around him tried to silence his accusers.