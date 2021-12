Click to print (Opens in new window)

Thursday, December 23 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Enjoy the Country singer/songwriter’s February 2020 concert recorded in Nashville. Includes his smash hits “Small Town Boy” and “Cowboys and Angels”.