From Roseau To Beijing: Aaron Ness’ Perseverance Throughout Career Leads Him To Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aaron Ness first represented his hometown of Roseau when he put on the Ram green and white hockey sweater back in high school. Then in college, Ness represented his home state of Minnesota when he wore Gopher maroon and gold. Now, the former Mr. Hockey winner will be representing his home country when he puts on the red, white, and blue for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team in Beijing.

For Ness, the journey to get to this point has been an up-and-down ride with numerous stops on NHL and AHL rosters. Currently, Ness is a defenseman on the Providence Bruins. Back in late December of 2021, the NHL announced it would not be sending players to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. That opened the door for AHL players to participate in the Olympics, and a very ecstatic Ness accepted the call to join the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey team.

A big reason why Ness has been able to grind day-in and day-out at the professional level for over a decade is because of the work ethic he first developed when he was at Roseau.

Ness and the other members of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team will fly out to Beijing on Wednesday, February 2nd and the Opening Ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics will take place on Friday, February 4th.