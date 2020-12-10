From Minnesota to Washington DC: The 2014 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

December 17 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Follow the U.S. Forest Service Tree Team deep into the Chippewa National Forest for the search, selection and delivery of the 2014 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. See a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the orchestration of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree’s journey. Discover how The People’s Tree impacted the local people, businesses and volunteers of all ages making some 10,000 ornaments.