From Minnesota to Washington D.C. – The 2014 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

Follow the U.S. Forest Service Tree Team deep into the Chippewa National Forest for the search, selection and delivery of the 2014 U. S. Capitol Christmas Tree. This documentary provides a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the orchestration of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree’s journey. From the preliminary search, to consultations with The Architect of the Capitol, to the cutting ceremony and the preparation for its voyage to Washington D.C., the Capitol Christmas Tree is an event in and of itself.