“Fritz Loven Park Revisited” Art Exhibit On Display In Brainerd

The art exhibit of “Fritz Loven Park Revisited” had its opening reception today in Brainerd. The reception featured work from five local artists and was put on by the Crossing Arts Alliance.

The five artists met once a month over an eighteen-month period at Fritz Loven Park. They would take photographs and make observations of nature and then paint from the photos they captured. Getting a group together and being able to meet other individuals with the same passion for painting the beauty of nature is what the group is all about.

“This group started as a group of watercolorist who wanted to work together, getting to do this in nature, studying every season, it’s the sort of place you can walk into and suddenly be calm, I highly recommend it,” said local watercolorist Judy Kuusisto.

The “Fritz Loven Park Revisited” exhibit will continue to be displayed at the Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd.