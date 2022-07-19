Friends Of The Brainerd Public Library

Lakeland PBS

The friends hold a monthly meeting the first Monday of each month. This is a non-profit group of people who love their local library.

The goal is to see value in providing programs centered around reading and writing. All friends are asked to attend these meetings and and be apart of the discussions.

The friends also raise money for used books sales, book clubs for all ages, children’s reading programs, library advocacy, and market space programing.

As a FRIEND of the Brainerd Public Library, you will receive their monthly e-newsletter to be aware of current times and events.

If you would like to be involved or find out more, you can visit them at friendsofthebrainerdlibrary@gmail.com

