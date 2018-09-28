Lakeland PBS
Friends Of The Brainerd Public Library Hold Book Sale

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 28 2018
Bookworms in the Brainerd area might want to stop by the Westgate Mall this weekend for the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library’s semi-annual book sale.

Most of the books at the sale are $.50 with children’s books being sold for $.25 a piece. Many of the books were donated by the surrounding community and the proceeds from the sale go towards the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library.

“We are kind of like the icing on the library cake so we do all the extras. We order extra copies of the best-sellers so people don’t have to wait in the long wait list to get a hold of them. We did all the outdoor work, the fireplace that’s there, all the benches, that’s us, additional seating,” explained Sheila Dechantal, Friends of the Brainerd Public Library President. “We run a lot of the children’s programming and help the summer reading program.”

The book sale is open tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and is located in the Westgate Mall in the old Footlocker store.

Rachel Johnson
