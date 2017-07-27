DONATE

Friends Of Sandford Health In Bemidji Award Scholarships

Sarah Winkelmann
Jul. 27 2017
The friends of Sanford Health in Bemidji have awarded 10 area students pursuing careers in a health-related field with scholarships.

The students each received $1,500 funded by the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Gift Shop along with other fundraisers throughout the year.

Over the last 2 decades, more than $2000,000 in scholarships have been awarded to future health care professionals.

The recipients of the 2017 scholarships include:

  • Megan Conlon, a 2008 TrekNorth graduate, is currently obtaining a medical degree at the University of Minnesota in Duluth.
  • Alicia Fischer graduated from Bemidji High School in May and will attend North Dakota State University in Fargo. She plans to major in chemistry and become a pharmacist.
  • Kari Godin graduated from Bagley High School in 2014 and will be a senior in the nursing program at Bemidji State University.
  • Kathryn Jensen, a 2012 Bemidji High School graduate, is obtaining a Masters in Occupational Therapy at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.
  • Mya King graduated from Bemidji High School in May and will pursue a nursing degree at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
  • Riana Kubat graduated from Owatonna High School in 2014 and will be a senior at Bemidji State University in medical laboratory science.
  • Aleksey Martinez, a 2014 graduate of Grafton High School, will be a senior in the nursing program at Bemidji State University and is minoring in psychology.
  • Jennifer Morehart, a current Sanford employee, is working for a Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Administration and Organizational Systems Leadership at MN State University Moorhead.
  • Jonah Muller graduated from Bemidji High School in May and plans to major in pre med at the University of Minnesota.
  • Hannah Suda graduated from Grafton High School in 2014 and is currently a nursing major at Bemidji State University.
