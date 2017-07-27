Friends Of Sandford Health In Bemidji Award Scholarships

The friends of Sanford Health in Bemidji have awarded 10 area students pursuing careers in a health-related field with scholarships.

The students each received $1,500 funded by the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Gift Shop along with other fundraisers throughout the year.

Over the last 2 decades, more than $2000,000 in scholarships have been awarded to future health care professionals.

The recipients of the 2017 scholarships include:

Megan Conlon, a 2008 TrekNorth graduate, is currently obtaining a medical degree at the University of Minnesota in Duluth.

Alicia Fischer graduated from Bemidji High School in May and will attend North Dakota State University in Fargo. She plans to major in chemistry and become a pharmacist.

Kari Godin graduated from Bagley High School in 2014 and will be a senior in the nursing program at Bemidji State University.

Kathryn Jensen, a 2012 Bemidji High School graduate, is obtaining a Masters in Occupational Therapy at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

Mya King graduated from Bemidji High School in May and will pursue a nursing degree at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Riana Kubat graduated from Owatonna High School in 2014 and will be a senior at Bemidji State University in medical laboratory science.

Aleksey Martinez, a 2014 graduate of Grafton High School, will be a senior in the nursing program at Bemidji State University and is minoring in psychology.

Jennifer Morehart, a current Sanford employee, is working for a Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Administration and Organizational Systems Leadership at MN State University Moorhead.

Jonah Muller graduated from Bemidji High School in May and plans to major in pre med at the University of Minnesota.

Hannah Suda graduated from Grafton High School in 2014 and is currently a nursing major at Bemidji State University.