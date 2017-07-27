Friends Of Sanford Health In Bemidji Award Scholarships
The friends of Sanford Health in Bemidji have awarded 10 area students pursuing careers in a health-related field with scholarships.
The students each received $1,500 funded by the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Gift Shop along with other fundraisers throughout the year.
Over the last 2 decades, more than $2000,000 in scholarships have been awarded to future health care professionals.
The recipients of the 2017 scholarships include:
- Megan Conlon, a 2008 TrekNorth graduate, is currently obtaining a medical degree at the University of Minnesota in Duluth.
- Alicia Fischer graduated from Bemidji High School in May and will attend North Dakota State University in Fargo. She plans to major in chemistry and become a pharmacist.
- Kari Godin graduated from Bagley High School in 2014 and will be a senior in the nursing program at Bemidji State University.
- Kathryn Jensen, a 2012 Bemidji High School graduate, is obtaining a Masters in Occupational Therapy at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.
- Mya King graduated from Bemidji High School in May and will pursue a nursing degree at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
- Riana Kubat graduated from Owatonna High School in 2014 and will be a senior at Bemidji State University in medical laboratory science.
- Aleksey Martinez, a 2014 graduate of Grafton High School, will be a senior in the nursing program at Bemidji State University and is minoring in psychology.
- Jennifer Morehart, a current Sanford employee, is working for a Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Administration and Organizational Systems Leadership at MN State University Moorhead.
- Jonah Muller graduated from Bemidji High School in May and plans to major in pre med at the University of Minnesota.
- Hannah Suda graduated from Grafton High School in 2014 and is currently a nursing major at Bemidji State University.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Provide help before banishment, detox, see Portugal, very successful program... Read More
this is not just a problem for the red lake nation. This is a problem across the... Read More
Excellent... Read More
I say invite a pharmaceutical company to red lake for some fishing then arrest t... Read More