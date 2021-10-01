Friends and Family Rallying to Help Bemidji Firefighter

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Many people all over Bemidji are hearing more about a benefit that is going to take place for firefighter Walter Lindahl.

Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood shares that in early April, the Bemidji Fire Department had responded to a bridge fire. As they were fighting that fire, Walter was given an assignment and headed out towards the bridge. Sherwood then saw him fall to his knees, and he instantly knew something was wrong.

Days later, Lindahl was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Though Lindahl was not directly injured in this fire, Sherwood says that over time dealing with fires, this could have been a contributing factor. Now, Lindahl will need a double lung transplant.

What I have heard about Walter is that he is not just a great family man, but he is also a great person with a big heart. He is the type of person who will drop everything to help people.

There will be a benefit held in honor of Walter this coming Sunday, October 3 from 2:00-7:00 PM. The event will be located at the Eagles Club in Bemidji. Visitors can expect a pulled pork sandwich dinner, bake sale, silent auction, raffle drawing, cornhole tournament, and more.

The meal starts at 2:00 PM and is $10 per meal ticket. The cornhole tournament starts at 3:00 PM and is $25 per person to enter. You can contact Steve Smuk at 218-760-4826 to register.

More information on this event is available on the “Walter Lindahl’s Benefit” Facebook Page. Cash donations can also be made and dropped off at Riverwood Bank. The name under the account is Walter Lindahl’s Benefit.

