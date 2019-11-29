Lakeland PBS

Friends and Family Gather at 40th Annual Bemidji Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 28 2019

Friends and family gathered today to eat and laugh at the 40th Bemidji Community Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner provides a free holiday meal to any and everyone in the community.

The dinner had over 60 volunteers that helped with check-in, making and serving plates, and cleanup. Over 300 families were accounted for, and the community says that this is an event that not only provides a Thanksgiving dinner but also provides happiness, laughter and love.

“I like to help people a lot, so it just makes me fell good to know that I’m helping and to see a smile on their face. Giving back to the community is really important; my family doesn’t really celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas so we like to give back instead of getting something, so that’s just really important to us as a family, said volunteer Nevaeh Day.

The dinner also started 30 minutes before schedule to ensure everyone could be fed.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

