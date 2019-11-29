Friends and Family Gather at 40th Annual Bemidji Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Friends and family gathered today to eat and laugh at the 40th Bemidji Community Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner provides a free holiday meal to any and everyone in the community.

The dinner had over 60 volunteers that helped with check-in, making and serving plates, and cleanup. Over 300 families were accounted for, and the community says that this is an event that not only provides a Thanksgiving dinner but also provides happiness, laughter and love.

“I like to help people a lot, so it just makes me fell good to know that I’m helping and to see a smile on their face. Giving back to the community is really important; my family doesn’t really celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas so we like to give back instead of getting something, so that’s just really important to us as a family, said volunteer Nevaeh Day.

The dinner also started 30 minutes before schedule to ensure everyone could be fed.

